Flashback To Mayweather Sr. Saying Floyd Would Get Destroyed In MMA

In a past interview, Floyd Mayweather Sr. admitted that his son would get destroyed in MMA.

In 2008, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was the pound-for-pound boxing king. And at the time, there were rumors floating around that he was flirting with the idea of entering into the MMA fighting world. Mayweather Sr. did not pull any punches when addressing this topic in an interview with FightHype.com.

“All of this he talking about right now, this martial arts shit, I’m telling you, he about to get broke the fuck up right now,” Mayweather Sr. said. “I’m telling you, he could forget all of that stuff being cute and how you supposed to hit somebody with a check hook. Man, them motherfucker’s going to take that check hook motherfucker and squeeze your guts out. I’m just being real with you man.”

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Nearly 10 years after these quotes were made, Mayweather teased an MMA fight with Conor McGregor during the MayMac fight promotion. That never happened, and the only crossover to take place was from MMA to boxing, with McGregor leading the charge for others to follow or attempt to follow.

Mayweather retired from the sport of boxing with a professional record of 50-0. The final win on that record came against McGregor himself. Had Mayweather decided to fight in MMA, his father believed that combat sports record wouldn’t have been flawless anymore.

“If he ever want to take a motherfuckin’ loss, you bout to take one right now motherfucker,” Mayweather Sr. said. “Go ahead and try that. One of them motherfuckers grab you and bing, bing…hit the floor twice motherfucker and it’s over with.”

“Lil Floyd about to get his ass tore up man. He ain’t about to whoop them motherfuckers. He can forget that shit!”

Mayweather Sr. would continue having a field day at the thought of his son competing in MMA, essentially roasting the very thought of Floyd Mayweather the MMA fighter.

“Man, let me tell you something, they don’t even need a referee for this shit right here. They ain’t going to need a referee because he’s going to tap his own self out if he’s able,” Mayweather Sr. continued.

“They going to break his fucking limbs. One of them motherfuckers hit him upside his fucking head and he may never be the same. I’m just telling the truth.”

“He ain’t got to worry about retiring. When they get through with his ass, he will be retired. He will be retired fucking with them motherfuckers. They would love to fight him. This ain’t no fucking boxing; ain’t none of these motherfuckers scared of his ass. I’ll fight one of them motherfuckers if they just want to throw their guards up.

“I’m old and I’ll beat they ass, but when they start talking about that going to the ground, elbows and knees and all of that, man fuck that shit. I ain’t about to go in there. Them motherfuckers dangerous man. One thing about it, them guys can take a fucking punch man. Those guys will laugh at Lil Floyd when he hit them.”

How do you think Floyd Mayweather Jr. would have fared in MMA? Do you think it would have been as bad as Mayweather Sr. thought it would be in 2008?