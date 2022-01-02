Archives: Bisping Says Jon Jones Wasn’t Pleased With Interview (2019)

Three years ago, Jon Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson to once again become the UFC light heavyweight champion. As you’ll find out in the following article, it wasn’t all laughter and celebration for him after his victory, however. Jones did not take kindly to post-fight questions regarding past drug test issues.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 2, 2019, 10:59 AM]

Headline: Michael Bisping Says Jon Jones Wasn’t Pleased With FOX Sports Interview

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Michael Bisping says Jon Jones wasn’t too happy with him and FOX Sports higher-ups following UFC 232.

Jones emerged victorious at UFC 232. He took on Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. “Bones” won the bout via third-round knockout. When Jones was interviewed by the FOX Sports panel, there was some tension, and “Bones” even apologized on air for being a bit fired up.

Bisping Reveals Jones’ Off-Air Rant

Bisping recently took to his “Believe You Me” podcast and claimed that Jones was none too pleased during the commercial break:

“On the weigh-in show, we had to interview Jon Jones. And of course every time we do this, we at FOX Studios obviously is a well-polished machine. It’s not like Believe You Me, everything is planned with a fine-tooth comb. It’s proper TV, so they have to know, the producers, what questions are gonna be asked. So they tell us what questions to ask, they give us on little printed out cards.

“The only thing is, I don’t care asking difficult questions. And I asked Jon Jones some questions, which apparently he didn’t like. After the fight, we interviewed him again and when we were on commercial break he was talking f*cking sh*t to whoever the powers that be were at FOX. ‘That motherf*cker Michael Bisping gonna be asking questions again with that dumb sh*t.'”

The questions Bisping asked were related to Jones’ past drug testing issues. Jones hasn’t taken too kindly to PED-related questions and even apologized to a journalist after he blasted her for one of those questions.

Do you think Jon Jones is mishandling PED-related questions, or is he right to be upset?