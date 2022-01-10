Michael Chandler Interested In Dustin Poirier Matchup For 2022 Return

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler still thinks a matchup with Dustin Poirier makes a lot of sense if Poirier stays at 155 pounds.

Chandler still has UFC title ambitions despite back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. He remains a big name in the lightweight division and could be back in the title shot conversation if he can get on a winning streak.

Poirier also lost to Oliveira at UFC 269, and both men are in somewhat of an uncertain position in the 155-pound division. Poirier has also alluded to a move to welterweight for the remainder of his career after losing his second title shot to Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Chandler has hinted at a possible matchup with Conor McGregor in 2022, although it’s unclear if the UFC will go through with it.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler pointed to what intrigues him about a fight with Poirier.

“That’s what I wanted to do when I came into the UFC,” Chandler said. “I wanted to fight all the top guys. Poirier was actually one of the guys that we asked for, and he declined at the very beginning, which I have no problem with that. He was at the top of the division and I was the guy from outside the UFC coming in.

“So he’s always been a name on the list. He’s a guy that I respect. A guy that I admire inside the sport of mixed martial arts. A guy who I would love to compete against.”

Chandler has recently taken back comments in which he referred to Poirier as a “quitter” following his UFC 269 defeat. After getting off to a good start against Oliveira, Poirier was submitted with a standing rear-naked choke in Round 3.

Chandler and Poirier are still fighting for championships, and a matchup between them would certainly make sense at lightweight. However, Poirier’s reluctance to commit to a future at 155 pounds may take the matchup out of the conversation.

Who do you want to see Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier fight next?