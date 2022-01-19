Michael Page Hopes To Start Wave Of UK Champions At Bellator London

Bellator star Michael Page believes UK MMA is on fire right now, and he expects to see a number of champions emerging from the region soon.

He’ll hope to set that tone when he returns to action in May. After avenging his sole MMA loss to Douglas Lima with a split decision victory over the Brazilian in London last October, “Venom” now has his sights set on welterweight gold.

Page will have the chance to secure his place on the throne in his home country’s capital later this year. He’s set to challenge undefeated titleholder Yaroslav Amosov in the Bellator London headliner on May 13.

As well as Page’s ongoing success, a host of new names and talents from the UK have broken through, both in Bellator and the UFC.

While the likes of Darren Till and Leon Edwards remain well-known names in the world’s premier MMA organization, up-and-comers like Paddy Pimblett, Jack Shore, and Tom Aspinall have started to make a real splash on the global stage.

Meanwhile, individuals such as Fabian Edwards, Leah McCourt, and Brett Johns have been flying the British flag in the Scott Coker-led promotion.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Page praised the current state of UK MMA and the upcoming crop of future stars. The 34-year-old believes a number of his compatriots and fellow UK fighters will earn championship status soon enough, hopefully beginning with himself in four months’ time.

“Definitely (UK MMA is on fire right now). I think there’s a buzz. I think we’ve got a big wave coming through, and we should see a lot of champions. I’m hoping to be one of them.”

UFC Returns To London In March

While Bellator prepares to thrill the UK audience in May, the UFC will have the first opportunity to showcase their roster of talent from across the Atlantic.

Earlier today, the promotion confirmed rumors that the March 19 UFC Fight Night event will mark its return to London, England, a destination the company hasn’t been able to venture to since 2019.

LONDON STAND UP!!! 🇬🇧



We are finally coming back to #UFCLondon on March 19! Register now to get early access to tickets ⤵️



🎟️ https://t.co/7GRVaxHxnK pic.twitter.com/EJH3mVQyan — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 19, 2022

While the card is yet to be finalized, early indications suggest the batch of UK names in action will include Pimblett, Shore, and Aspinall, as well as Molly McCann, Mike Grundy, Jake Hadley, Cory McKenna, and the debuting Muhammad Mokaev.

Do you agree with Michael Page? Will we see a host of UK-born MMA champions in the months and years to come?