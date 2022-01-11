Michel Pereira Finds Short-Notice Replacement For UFC Vegas 46

UFC welterweight prospect Michel Pereira will fight at UFC Vegas 46 after all, as Andre Fialho will step up as a fill-in for Muslim Salikhov.

Salikhov pulled out just days before the fight due to an undisclosed illness, as first reported by MMA Fighting. The promotion had been rushing in recent days to find an opponent for Pereira ahead of his originally scheduled co-main event slot.

Fialho is an intriguing welterweight prospect who has won four-straight fights in smaller promotions overseas such as UAE Warriors and XMMA. He last fought in October in a first-round knockout over Stefan Sekulić.

Pereira is arguably one of the most exciting strikers in the welterweight division, with an unusual style and wild techniques. He’s won three fights in a row in an impressive fashion over Niko Price, Khaos Williams, and Zelim Imadaev.

Before his recent stint in UAE Warriors, Fialho had made the rounds in Bellator, PFL, and Legacy. He’s earned wins over former UFC standout James Vick and AJ Matthews.

Fialho should present a tough challenge to Pereira on short notice, as he’s accumulated 11 of his 14 wins by knockout. All four of his consecutive wins have been finished within two rounds.

After his recent wins, Pereira has called out Nate Diaz on numerous occasions, despite not getting a clear response from the Stockton native. Another impressive win over a tough prospect such as Fialho would further propel him into welterweight contention.

Are you excited about Michel Pereira’s return to the Octagon?