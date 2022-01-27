Miesha Tate Will Be A Contestant On Celebrity Big Brother

Miesha Tate will be a member of the Celebrity Big Brother cast for season 3.

The former UFC champion will be joining other celebrities as a “house guest” on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. The show announced via social media their incoming cast for the third season. Tate joined ten other people as she tried to win the prize at the end of the season.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

Along with Tate, the other members of the season include, Lamar Odom, Chris Kirkpatrick from ‘NSYNC, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Chris Kattan, Olympian Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model Shanna Moakler, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley.

The show will be airing through February on CBS and will be hosted by longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen-Moonves. The show will be filming over one month as opposed to the three that the other Big Brother show takes place. Tate, who has a fight lined up for May against Lauren Murphy, will be locked in that Big Brother House without contact with the outside world for one month.

This is not the first time Miesha Tate has been on a reality show. She was a coach on season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter. Her appearance on that show and her growing rivalry with Ronda Rousey, the opposing coach, helped propel Tate into UFC stardom. She later was able to win the bantamweight title to secure her spot in the all-time female fighter ranks.

Tate took a short time away from the sport to begin her family, but is now back and looking to continue her success in the flyweight division.

Will you be tuning in to CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother to watch Miesha Tate?