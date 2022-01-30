Watch: MMA Fighter Charges At His Opponent In Shocking Presser Attack

A fighter getting ready to compete at a Russian MMA event took mental warfare to a physical level during a pre-fight press conference.

As most MMA events play out, mental warfare and getting into opponents’ head was on full display ahead of an MMA event in Russia. There isn’t a ton of information on the identity of the fighters in question, outside of the fighter in the blue polo shirt allegedly going by “Atamah”.

The verbal banter between the two turned hostile fast and in a hurry, with one of the fighters sprinting across the stage and attempting to assault his adversary with a kick. This sparked full-out mayhem as security personnel quickly intervened.

Check out the incident below.

It’s currently unknown how the actual fight will/did play out, but it’s clear these two Russian fighters have virtually no respect for one another.

The clip of the incident went viral on social media, with fighters such as Michael Chiesa weighing in. Chiesa was involved in his own press-related altercation with Kevin Lee leading up to their fight in the UFC.

What is your reaction to this MMA brawl?