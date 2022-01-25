Watch: Legendary MMA Fighter Don Frye Punches Fan At UFC 270

Former UFC and Pride fighter Don Frye taught one fan quite the lesson while in attendance at UFC 270 in Anaheim.

TMZ Sports released footage of Frye appearing to engage in a heated confrontation with a fan at the Honda Center. It all allegedly started after the unidentified fan bumped into Frye’s hat while finding his seat at the venue.

After a few words between the two, Frye says the fan attempted to challenge him to a fight in the stands. This resulted in Frye landing a right straight to the man’s face.

Check out the incident below.

Frye first made his claim to fame by winning multiple UFC tourneys, including at UFC 8 over Gary Goodridge. He went on to become one of MMA’s earliest superstars, earning wins over the likes of Ken Shamrock and Tank Abbott during his illustrious career.

The 56-year-old Frye continues to enjoy retirement but has hinted at a potential fight against Francis Ngannou in a comeback. He’s also been critical of the UFC’s partnership with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in recent years.

Frye was not arrested for the assault and it’s unclear if the fan was removed from the arena and plans to press charges. As for Frye, he returned to his seat soon after and enjoyed the rest of the main card, including Ngannou’s win over Ciryl Gane.

