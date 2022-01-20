MMA Fighter Manas Erkul Uulu Commits Suicide In Kyrgyzstan

MMA fighter and Kyrgyzstan grappling champion Manas Erkul Uulu committed suicide by hanging last Sunday in the city of Osh.

Uulu was found dead in his sister’s house based on local reports. The Internal Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan revealed that Uulu hung himself in the bathroom on January 16. After discovering Uulu’s body, his sister tried to resuscitate Uulu with artificial respiration, but too much time had passed since the hanging.

A report from 24.kg news agency also revealed that Uulu had been wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for over two years.

As an MMA fighter, Uulu had a perfect record of 3-0. All three bouts took place in 2019 for the World Ertaymash Federation.

In his debut, he knocked out Azimjon Tojaliev by a first-round KO punch at WEF 72 – ProfFight 29. He followed up this performance by showcasing his grappling skills with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Usmonzhon Bazarov at WEF 78 two months later. Then in August, he earned another KO-punch victory when he defeated Mahmud Abdullaev at WEF 87.

No further information is available about this tragic story at this time.