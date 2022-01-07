MMA Fighter Miroslav Štrbák Suffers Heart Attack During Training

MMA Fighter Miroslav Štrbák is currently in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during training.

In a recent interview with the portal sport.sk, Štrbák’s manager revealed that the Polish MMA fighter fainted during training and had to be revived. Fortunately, the timely intervention was enough to restore Štrbák’s heart rate.

“I can confirm the intervention of the rescuers we sent yesterday to help the unconscious man. After treatment, he was taken to one of the Bratislava hospitals,” said Alena Krčová, a spokeswoman for the Health Service Operations Center in Bratislava.

“Miro is currently in stable condition at the hospital. We all hope it comes out without consequences,” his manager said.

Prior to this scare, there were no signs of danger or health risks for Štrbák. He had been doing construction work throughout the week prior to his heart attack during training.

Štrbák is well-known among Polish MMA fans. He has been competing as a professional since 2011 and has a record of 19-10.

In his most recent bout, Štrbák picked up a split-decision victory over Karol Rysavy at Oktagon MMA’s Oktagon 21 event on January 30 of last year. You can watch that contest below.