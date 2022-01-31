Moreno: Figueiredo Is A Good Person, The Issue Is People Around Him

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have had their fair share of tense moments, but that doesn’t mean they don’t respect each other.

Moreno looked to end his saga with Figueiredo victoriously inside the Octagon at UFC 270. However, it wasn’t meant to be, as Figueiredo earned a unanimous decision win and landed more damage throughout the fight.

Moreno and Figueiredo had their back-and-forths ahead of the event, mostly focused around Moreno’s past training with Henry Cejudo and Figueiredo’s move to train with him in Arizona.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Moreno explained why he doesn’t hold any ill-will towards Figueiredo.

“You know, I said this before, and I still think the same, I really think he’s (Figueiredo) a nice guy, he’s a good person, but with crazy and bad people around him who say like, ‘Hey, you need to sell the fight and you need to say this, you need to say that.'” Moreno said.

“Even like, in the press conference, he looks like, very fake, all the trash talk. That’s why I was like, ‘Man, why do you do it? Why are you trying so hard to impress the people here man?’ That’s what I said before, I don’t need that in my life, man. I prefer to be real with the people. This is who I am. Love me or hate me, but it’s this.”

While UFC President Dana White has yet to confirm whether a fourth fight between the two is next, it certainly makes sense. The first fight was a majority draw followed by wins by Moreno and Figueiredo, respectively.

The Moreno-Figueiredo rivalry has added new excitement to the flyweight division. Despite their mutual competitive respect for one another, it appears as if this story has yet to be fully written.

Do you think we’ll see Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 4 next?