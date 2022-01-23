Moreno On UFC 270 Loss: I Felt Like I Won, But It Is What It Is

Brandon Moreno admits he was surprised when Deiveson Figueiredo was declared the winner in their trilogy fight.

In the co-main event for UFC 270, Moreno fought a five-round war against Figueiredo. The fight, which was the third consecutive meeting between the fighters, was Moreno’s chance to defend his UFC Flyweight Championship for the first time.

After a battle that saw both fighters have strong moments, Moreno believed he was about to get his arm raised. When reflecting on the fight, Moreno felt that performance didn’t feel like previous losses he took in his career.

“It’s a weird feeling because it’s the first time in my life when I lost a decision but I felt like I won, you know?” said Moreno during the UFC 270 post-fight press conference. “I remember my last two losses, against Alexandre Pantoja or against Sergio Pettis, I mean, I knew in that moment I lost. I was like ‘Okay, this feels like sh*t,’ but I knew I lost. But this time I felt like I won.”

Moreno Isn’t Upset By Result

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Moreno thought he was the winner, he isn’t mad about the outcome of the fight. He knows the performance was a back-and-forth fight between him and Figueiredo, and that it was a close fight in the end.

“It is what it is because I was in a really hard fight. He had his own moments too and I have to recognize that,” Moreno said. “I don’t want to be that kind of guy who starts to put excuses. Because I felt like Deiveson did an amazing job, put a better game plan. I just want to go to the gym, spend time with my family, and watch the fight again and be back stronger.”

Were you surprised when Deiveson Figueiredo was announced as the winner?