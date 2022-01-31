Archives: Diaz Blasts McGregor & Rogan Over Stephen A. Ordeal (2020)

After Conor McGregor ran through Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith shared his harsh opinion of Cowboy’s performance, which resulted in Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, and many others in the MMA community coming down hard on Smith.

Donald Cerrone would later say, in his own words, that he “didn’t want to be there” at UFC 246. Prior to Cerrone making these remarks, Nate Diaz had already come to Smith’s defense against McGregor’s and Rogan’s criticisms.

On This Day Two Years Ago...

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 30, 2020, 9:38 AM]

Headline: Nate Diaz Blasts Conor McGregor & Joe Rogan Over Stephen A. Smith Ordeal

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Nate Diaz thinks Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan are in the wrong when it comes to their ordeal with Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A.’s post-UFC 246 comments on Donald Cerrone’s performance against McGregor have been a hot topic within the MMA community. The ESPN personality ripped “Cowboy’s” performance and called it “atrocious.” He even said that it looked as if Cerrone “gave up.”

Rogan criticized Smith over his remarks and said he shouldn’t be allowed to talk about MMA again. Stephen A. responded by saying Rogan is wrong to question his ability to cover MMA but Conor McGregor wasn’t thrilled with the response as he made clear on his Twitter account.

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

“The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect! Apologize.”

Nate Diaz Puts Conor McGregor & Joe Rogan On Blast

Diaz is aware of the whole ordeal and he’s taking Stephen A.’s side as he revealed in a Twitter post.

Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was

The fight was over before it started

Get offfeachothers nuts — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 30, 2020

“Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was The fight was over before it started Get offfeachothers nuts.”

Before the tweet, Diaz had told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he felt Cerrone was a layup for McGregor.

“Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing, so [McGregor] didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands,” Diaz said.

