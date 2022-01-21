Neil Magny To Return Against Max Griffin At UFC Columbus

UFC welterweight contenders Neil Magny and Max Griffin will square off at the upcoming Fight Night event in Columbus, OH on March 26.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report news of the booking.

Magny was expected to face fast-rising welterweight Khamzat Chimaev next, but negotiations never materialized. Now, he’ll face a tough test in the form of Griffin as the UFC slowly returns to hosting fights outside of Las Vegas.

Magny has won four of his last five inside the Octagon, including most recently against Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26. He’s been a mainstay in the welterweight division and has earned recent wins over the likes of Robbie Lawler and Li Jingliang.

Griffin has managed to resurrect his UFC career with three-straight wins, including arguably the biggest win of his tenure against Carlos Condit at UFC 264. He put a beating on Condit, a former title challenger who announced his retirement shortly after the bout.

The UFC is planning a big card for the promotion’s return to Ohio. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bloodbath between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic. A flyweight matchup between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France will also be featured, along with the return of fan-favorite Matt Brown against Bryan Barberena.

Magny has a legitimate opportunity to put on an impressive performance against a solid challenger in Griffin. With a win, he could earn a fight against a top-5 welterweight for his next Octagon appearance.

As for the unranked Griffin, he’s looking to make a statement and continue his rise at 170 pounds. A win could put him right in the thick of things in the welterweight division.

What is your prediction for Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin?