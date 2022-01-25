Neil Young Demands Spotify Choose Between Him & Joe Rogan

Canadian musical artist Neil Young wants Joe Rogan held accountable for spreading alleged COVID-19 misinformation.

In addition to being arguably the voice of the UFC, Rogan has become one of the most influential personalities in the world via his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The popularity of the podcast has also been met with its fair share of critics, including a series of alleged medical professionals who accused Rogan of spreading misinformation regarding vaccines.

In a since-deleted letter to his manager, Young threatened to pull his music from Spotify if the streaming platform doesn’t take action against Rogan.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young said. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” (h/t The Star)

Rogan signed a nine-figure deal with Spotify back in 2020. Coincidentally, Rogan’s partnership with the streaming service began right as the COVID-19 global pandemic began to run rampant across the world.

Young’s wife, activist Daryl Hannah, also took to Twitter to give her thoughts on Rogan’s podcast.

inherently harmful disinformation used as propaganda does not = free speech

☮️ — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) January 25, 2022

“Inherently harmful disinformation used as propaganda does not [equal] free speech,” Hannah tweeted.

Neil Young is a member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a multi-time Grammy Award winner, and was considered one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top 100 greatest music artists of all time.

Spotify has yet to publically respond to Young’s calls for Rogan to be removed from the platform.

What are your thoughts on Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 comments?