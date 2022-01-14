Newspaper Tricked Into Using Photo Of Hasbulla In Local Snow Section

A United Kingdom newspaper had a photo of Hasbulla in their section of local kids enjoying the snow.

The local paper asked the citizens to send pictures of kids enjoying the snow, and one person sent in a photo of Hasbulla. The newspaper obviously did not know who it was and published it with the caption, “Hasbullah, seven, had never experienced snow before last week.”

Our local paper asked for pics of kids enjoying last week's snow and someone's sent in a pic of Hazbullah I'm dead 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uMX0TpPzin — 🇮🇹 Super Kev-ario 🇮🇹 🍕🍝 (@officialkappa99) January 11, 2022

The user who sent in the photo of Hasbulla tweeted the screenshot of his e-mail to the newspaper where he wrote, “Wee Hasbullah aged 7 on the Gleniffer Braes with Paisley/Glasgow in the background. This is the first time he has actually seen snow!”

Hasbulla became famous in 2021 as his faceoff with Abdu Rozik went viral. Ever since then, the world became enamored with him, and he even got the attention of the UFC. Dana White had a meeting with Hasbulla while he was in attendance at UFC 267, and he was inside the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov after Islam Makhachev submitted Dan Hooker.

White also knows how big of a star Hasbulla is, as he says a video he posted about him is the most-watched on his Instagram.

“You know I posted that video of him saying, ‘Dana I’m coming to UFC Abu Dhabi,’ and then I said, ‘I’m on the plane can’t wait to meet you in Abu Dhabi?” On Instagram, I have 6.7 million followers, right? 6.4 million people watched that video on Instagram. It’s the biggest thing that I’ve ever posted. It’s insane,” White said to Barstool.

White also says there is a chance Hasbulla fights inside the Octagon against Rozik, which would be one of the most anticipated fights ever.

“I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance [that he fights in the UFC]? Yes!”

What do you make of the newspaper being trolled to post a photo of Hasbulla?