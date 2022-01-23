Francis Ngannou Following UFC 270: “I Don’t Feel Like A Free Man”

Francis Ngannou feels like he deserves better treatment from the UFC.

The UFC Heavyweight Champion voiced his displeasure with the promotion on Saturday night after defeating Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.

Amid chatter of Ngannou possibly leaving the UFC following his recent win, the champ was asked what his main problems with the promotion are. While not going through the nitty-gritty details of things, he mentioned that his qualms certainly go further than just being paid more.

“It’s not simply money. Obviously, money is a part of it. But also the terms of the contract, I don’t agree with it,” said Ngannou during his UFC 270 post-fight press conference. “I don’t feel like it’s fair. I don’t feel like a free man. I don’t feel like I have [been] treated good. It’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position to be able to say that, but I think […] that everybody should have the right to claim what’s best for them. Because at the end of the day, we put a lot of work in this job. We take a lot in our body to make it happen, so at least we can have a fair and square deal.”

Ngannou Has Been Outspoken In The Past

Francis Ngannou (Image Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Ngannou has been outspoken for a long time about how he wants better treatment from the UFC.

The champion recently said he would only continue fighting for the UFC if they can pay him more. The California State Athletic Commission reported that Ngannou was paid a flat fee of $600,000 for his fight on Saturday night at UFC 270.

Ngannou has entertained doing things outside of the promotion before as well. In recent months, he started to discuss a hypothetical fight against boxing prizefighter Tyson Fury. The boxing champ responded to the call out, mentioning that he would take the challenge.

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou’s opinion on how he is treated?