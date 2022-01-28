O’Malley To Ngannou: You Can’t Bash The UFC & Expect No Backlash

“Suga” Sean O’Malley has inserted his two cents into the UFC‘s contract negotiations with Francis Ngannou.

The conflict between Ngannou and the UFC has been marinating for about a year. To put it simply, Ngannou has been asking for more money and more freedom.

Sean O’Malley posted a new video on his YouTube channel where he talks about last weekend’s UFC 270 fight card and how Francis Ngannou spoke about his UFC status leading up to the event (h/t MiddleEasy).

“Dude, if you’re gonna go out there and just talk [expletive] about the boss and the company you can’t just expect no backlash…And I don’t wanna say talking [expletive] in a bad way. I guess he’s just talking facts but it is talking [expletive] and you can’t do that to the UFC. You can’t do that to Dana. You can’t do that to your boss.”

O’Malley also defended White not putting the belt around Ngannou’s waist after the fight. In all fairness, Dana has since claimed that he had urgent business in the back he had to deal with. What that business is? We do not know, as he did not explain further than that.

White also indicated that he has no issue with Ngannou at all, contrary to the common perception that trailed the event.

Francis Ngannou is now set to have surgery on his right knee, which was injured coming into his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane.

As for Sean O’Malley, the outspoken bantamweight last competed at UFC 269 in a first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva, which earned him Performance of the Night honors.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s take on Francis Ngannou’s comments about his UFC negotiations?