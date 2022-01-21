Report: Paddy Pimblett Booked For UFC London Against Kazula Vargas

Paddy Pimblett’s return to the UFC cage is set.

“The Baddy” Pimblett is scheduled to make his second UFC appearance on March 19, facing Kazula Vargas in a lightweight bout. The fight is expected to take place at UFC’s return to the O2 Arena in London England. News of the fight was first reported by MMA Fight Club and later confirmed by multiple sources.

It was previously mentioned by UFC President Dana White that Pimblett would make his return this year against Jared Gordon. However, that matchup was later denied by the management team of both Pimblett and Gordon.

Pimblett Coming Off Strong UFC Debut

Credit: Dolly Clew, Cage Warriors

Pimblett will be attempting to follow up his hectic UFC debut. He won his UFC debut in September 2021, stopping Luigi Vendramini late in the first round of a quick back-and-forth battle.

Pimblett is known for his entertaining fighting style and his charisma as a person. He had a long run in Cage Warriors before his UFC run, resulting in numerous title fights between 2016 to 2018.

Vargas is also coming off his first UFC victory. The former Combate Americas fighter snapped a two-fight skid in April, returning to the cage against Rongzhu for a unanimous decision win.

Pimblett is joining a card that already has a strong lineup of fighters that train out of England. The event is reportedly also expected to include names like Tom Aspinall and Molly McCann, along with the UFC debuts of Muhammad Mokaev and Jake Hadley.

Here’s the updated lineup for UFC’s March 19th show:

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Featherweight Bout: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed vs. Cory McKenna

Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

What do you think about Paddy Pimblett’s matchup at UFC London?