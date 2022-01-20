Paige VanZant Made A Sex Tape With Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant revealed some intimate information during a recent Q&A session with her fans, announcing that she’s made a sex tape with husband Austin Vanderford.

Paige VanZant is one of the most recognized MMA stars in the world. Part of that is because of how much of herself she has exposed to the world: her creative side as a guest chef on Food Network’s Chopped, her artistic side as a performer on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, and even her scholarly and personal side in penning her biography Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life.

VanZant has also become known for posting risque photos of herself on social media. In addition to her own collection, she also posed in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019.

Recently, however, it was revealed that there is some X-rated material of VanZant that, at least for the time being, are for two people’s eyes only. When asked if herself and husband Austin Vanderford would ever make a sex tape, the former UFC star dropped a bombshell.

“Would I? We definitely already have. Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story,” VanZant said.

As VanZant fans keep their fingers crossed in eager anticipation, “12 Gauge” will be preparing for another go in the BKFC sometime in the spring if all goes according to plan. She is currently 0-2 in the promotion after dropping fights to Britain Hart and fellow UFC alum Rachel Ostovich.

As for hubby Austin Vanderford, he is currently scheduled to challenge Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight championship on February 25.

What is your reaction to learning that a Paige VanZant sex tape exists out in the world?