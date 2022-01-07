Paige VanZant Targeting Spring Return To BKFC

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t giving up on her Bare Knuckle FC ambitions, as she plans a return to the ring later this year.

After an up-and-down tenure in the UFC, VanZant became a free agent and opted to sign with BKFC. She ended up dropping her first two fights with the promotion against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich via unanimous decisions.

Despite her recent struggles, VanZant remains a big name in the promotion and is still relatively young in her career at 27. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, BKFC President Dave Feldman alluded to preliminary plans for VanZant’s return to bare-knuckle.

“She’s going to be fighting again,” Feldman said. “We were thinking about throwing her on the KnuckleMania card, too. I thought it was too much and we needed to just spread it out a little. I don’t have an exact date but I’d love to get her back in April. It would be great to get her back and there’s a lot of talent out there that would be good opponents for her, April-May-ish.”

VanZant had hinted at a possible move to Bellator as her BKFC contract nears an end and also detailed some of her struggles away from competition. VanZant has a large following on a variety of social media platforms, and the pressure to perform may have been a bit overwhelming for her in recent fights.

Coincidentally, VanZant hasn’t won in any combat sport since defeating Ostovich in the UFC Octagon in 2019. Before that, she had lost fights to the likes of Jessica-Rose Clark, Michelle Waterson, and Rose Namajunas.

VanZant is looking to get back on track in her professional fighting career and more than likely needs to get back in the win column in her next appearance to do so.

Do you think Paige VanZant has championship potential in BKFC?