Paul Felder Reacts Strongly To Aleksandar Rakić’s Commentary Snub

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakić took a subtle dig at former UFC fighter turned commentator Paul Felder on Twitter.

Rakić is set to face former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz later this year in his return to the Octagon. He most recently defeated Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith in a pair of massive light heavyweight wins.

Rakić has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the UFC commentary team and their supposed bias. He most recently took a shot at Daniel Cormier after Dominick Cruz criticized his fight commentary leading up to UFC 269.

Felder, who has become a notable voice on UFC broadcasts since retiring last year, took exception when Rakić appeared to leave him out of a complimentary tweet towards fight commentators.

Paul Felder Responds To Aleksandar Rakic’s Apparent Jab

Just say what you gotta say. Is this a third grade crush? Tell me you don’t like my commentary and I’ll tell you some of your fights suck — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) January 9, 2022

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Rakić said he tends to mute the UFC broadcasts when commentators such as Felder are at the desk. Felder took exception to this and even responded to Rakic in the middle of a fight card.

Rakić has emerged as one of the more outspoken light heavyweight contenders, as evidenced by his recent back-and-forths with Jiří Procházka. Rakić could get the next 205-pound title shot with another impressive win in the Octagon.

Felder also has a history of not letting trolls and critics go unchallenged. He’s notorious for putting harsh critics of his commentary on blast and often engages in Twitter back-and-forths.

