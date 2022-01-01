Paul Willing To Fight Masvidal In The UFC If White Meets His Terms

Jake Paul has responded to Dana White‘s proposal with a massive counteroffer that would be nothing short of historic if accepted.

Days ago, Dana White made Jake Paul the following proposal: He would agree to get randomly tested for cocaine over the next 10 years if Paul agreed to get randomly tested for steroids over the next two years. This came after White shot down Paul’s request to box Jorge Masvidal or any other UFC-contracted fighter.

As expected, Paul has released a response to Dana White as he always does when White mentions his name. On the surface, there does not appear to be anything trollish or comical in the YouTuber’s retort. In fact, if it is indeed sincere, Paul is not only willing to be drug tested, but he is attempting to resolve the fighter pay issue he’s been advocating for over the past year. You can view Paul’s counteroffer below.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Paul requested that the minimum pay per fight gets increased to $50,000, that fighters receive 50% of annual revenues, and that fighters receive long-term health care after retirement.

Paul went on to provide a deadline of five days for Dana White to accept his proposal and that the above conditions must be implemented by March 31, 2022, at which point Paul would retire from boxing, enter USADA, and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC. Paul then closed by encouraging UFC fighters to stand up for themselves to make a change in the UFC fighter pay structure.

How Realistic Is Jake Paul’s Proposal To Dana White?

During the recent public negotiations between Paul and Masvidal, Masvidal floated the idea of the YouTuber coming over to the UFC for one specialty fight.

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If I do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out,” Masvidal shared in the referenced tweet.

Of course, there is one problem with Paul’s proposal and Masvidal’s hypothetical solution. White has made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in doing any business with Paul. In fact, White claimed that Paul wanted to sign with the UFC in the past but was rejected.

That being said, whether or not Paul’s offer is genuine, the odds of it taking place would appear to be next to impossible. Nevertheless, should there be any response from the UFC or White, we’ll be sure to bring you the scoop right here on MMANews.com.

