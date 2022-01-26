PFL Announces New ESPN Broadcasting Deal Amidst Harrison Talks

The PFL has renewed its broadcasting deal with ESPN for the 2022 league season and beyond amidst contract talks with its biggest star.

The league is also reportedly expected to re-sign Kayla Harrison to a new contract as her free agency comes to a close.

2022 regular season and playoff events will be simulcasted on ESPN and ESPN+. Some additional PFL coverage will take place on ESPN2.

The PFL first agreed to a broadcast partnership with ESPN back in 2019. Before that, the league had a longstanding deal with NBC Sports before “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” agreed to become the league’s new televised home.

2022 is expected to be another huge year for the PFL as a whole. The league’s new Challenger Series program, similar to Dana White‘s Contender Series, will launch next month. The show will give up-and-coming prospects a chance at signing with the league.

“After two successful years of providing fans with premium MMA content alongside ESPN, PFL is proud to extend and expand our agreement,” CEO Peter Murray said via a press release. “As MMA continues to evolve as a sport and rights property, our differentiated product and unique approach will help shape its path forward and in 2022 fans can expect more events, matchups between the world’s best fighters, and innovative content than ever before.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

The league has added a different spin on how MMA is scored and judged. The PFL’s point-based system, along with its league standings and postseason, has added a new and unique dimension to the sport.

The PFL regular season will begin on April 20 as Anthony Pettis, Julia Budd, and possibly Harrison make their returns to the cage.

Will you watch the PFL this season?