Pimblett Confirms Likely UFC London Fight, Hasn’t Been Offered Cerrone

Paddy Pimblett has hinted that he’ll return to action on the card expected to take place in London in March, but it seemingly won’t be against Donald Cerrone.

In mid-2021, Pimblett had signed for MMA’s premier organization and the hype surrounding his UFC debut was rising. That first appearance finally happened at UFC Vegas 36 in September. At a European-heavy event, he joined UK stars Darren Till and Tom Aspinall on the main card.

Ahead of his first Octagon outing, Pimblett repeatedly promised to knock Luigi Vendramini out inside the first round. In the early exchanges, in which “The Baddy” appeared to be rocked and was taken down, that prediction looked unlikely.

But with less than a minute until the horn sounded, Pimblett found his rhythm and finished his Brazilian opponent on the feet. The following post-fight interview saw Pimblett well and truly announce his arrival in the UFC’s 155-pound division.

Pimblett Says “He’ll Take Someone’s head off” In The O2

Since Pimblett’s debut victory, there’s been plenty of speculation about his second fight and next opponent. The most prominent rumor surrounded a potential clash with UFC veteran Donald Cerrone. Talk of that clash first appeared after Chael Sonnen suggested “Cowboy” had told him of his interest in facing the young Liverpudlian.

But during a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Pimblett said there’s no truth to the idea he’ll be facing Cerrone in early March, suggesting it would make no sense for the promotion to book him on a US card just weeks before they reportedly head to his home country of England.

“It’s going round everywhere, but there’s no truth to it. Nothing on my end. Do you really think that the UFC are gonna put me on a card on the 5th of March in Vegas when they’re doing London on the 19th? It doesn’t make sense… I think that was just Chael having a little go for some clickbait or something. It started with Chael.”

While it appears Cerrone won’t be the opponent, Pimblett is certainly eager to make the London walk on March 19. He further told Bisping that an appearance on the card, which is already set to feature his teammate Molly McCann and fellow UK prospect Jack Shore, is “happening.”

“I would like to fight in London, in front of my home crowd. It would be sick… That’s what I’m guessing (will happen) and that’s what I’ve been told, that me and Molly will be fighting on the same card… That’s happening. I’m gonna take someone’s head off again in the O2. I’ll announce myself once again.”

Despite the UFC’s expected return to London being just over two months away, Pimblett says he’s yet to hear anything from the promotion regarding a potential opponent. But whoever he’s matched up with, the fight is certain to have an electric crowd watching on inside the O2 arena if the London card comes to fruition.

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett face if the UFC returns to London for the March 19 card?