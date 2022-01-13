Dustin Poirier Looks Ripped Ahead Of Potential Welterweight Move

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is looking big ahead of a potential move to 170 pounds.

Poirier is coming off of a disappointing loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 269. After getting off to a good start in the opening minutes, he struggled with Oliveira’s grappling and was eventually submitted in Round 3.

Poirier has admitted to being at a bit of a crossroads in his MMA career. He’s alluded to a move to welterweight as the cut to 155 pounds becomes more difficult at this stage in his life.

While Poirier doesn’t have a fight lined up just yet, he looks to be getting in possibly the best shape of his life ahead of his Octagon return. He showed off his physical gains in a recent Instagram post.

“Bulking SZN,” Poirier said in the post’s caption.

Dustin Poirier Remains Interested In A Nate Diaz Fight

One name who has piqued Poirier’s interest is Nate Diaz. Shortly after his loss to Oliveira, Poirier pointed to Diaz as the one opponent who would excite him for a quick turnaround in the UFC.

Poirier and Diaz have gone at it on social media for years, as talks of a fight between them continue to ramp up. The two former lightweight contenders were supposed to fight in 2018 before fight negotiations fell through.

Despite the challenge of getting Diaz to the negotiating table proving to be difficult, Poirier remains optimistic about a fight with his Stockton-based rival. Both men are coming off of tough losses, and the winner of the matchup could get right back on track at welterweight.

How do you think Dustin Poirier would perform at welterweight?