Procházka Plans To Train With Three Former UFC Champs For Title Fight

Jiří Procházka is planning on getting some outside help in the lead-up to his title fight.

Jiří Procházka has secured his first title shot in the UFC. He will be challenging newly crowned champion, Glover Teixeira, in May at UFC 274. The Czech Republic‎ native has been looking for this shot for some time now and he is willing to do what it takes to be successful when that big moment arrives, even if that means changing up his training situation.

Procházka spoke to CBS Sports about what he is planning for this training camp.

“In February, I am thinking about and working towards preparation in America. Especially with Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones there. I want to go there and work on my wrestling. I especially want to take my wrestling to the next level. I’m really looking forward to that,” Procházka said. “I’m a big fan of Figueiredo. His style is great. It’s an honor to go there and train with these guys.”

It is not crazy that Procházka wants to be a part of this group. Jon Jones is the former light heavyweight champion, and one of the all-time greats. Cejudo was a two-division champion and has now shifted his focus to work with other fighters and make them champions. Recently, he helped Weili Zhang in her fight against Rose Namajunas and Deiveson Figueiredo in his training camp before reclaiming his belt against Brandon Moreno.

Procházka came to the UFC in July of 2020 and after just two wins in the organization, he has reached the point of fighting for the title. His prior fights have been mostly in Rizin, and he is undefeated since 2016. Just because Procházka is a newcomer to the UFC light heavyweight division doesn’t mean he is new to this game.

“I fought ‘King Mo’ two times. The second time, when I defeated him in the Rizin title fight, I was a different guy than the first time he won,” Procházka said. “From that Rizin title fight to now, I’m five levels up. He can talk with [Teixeira] and give him special tips for me, but I think I’m another person. I’m a different person in character. I changed myself completely since that time. It doesn’t matter. If ‘King Mo’ will help him to be a better fighter, I’ll be glad for that. I want to fight the best version of Glover’s style.”

Procházka’s ten last fights have all ended in TKO or KO. He is a finishing machine and now looks to make Teixeira his next target. Teixeira will be making his first title defense at 42 years old after securing the title from Jan Blachowicz in October.

