The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Francis Ngannou Besting Ciryl Gane

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after Francis Ngannou turned in his first successful title defense over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via Unanimous Decision

Francis Ngannou, Image Credit: 2021 Chris Unger

Nobody really knew what to expect at UFC 270. It was truly one of the most unpredictable heavyweight fights of all time. It featured the scary power of Francis Ngannou with the eloquent technique of Ciryl Gane. Which attribute and style would reign supreme?

As it turns out, Ngannou won via unanimous decision. The odds of that happening according to the books? About +1200. That means that if you beat $100 for Ngannou to win this fight via decision, you netted a profit of $1,200. Surely, some gutsy folks took that bet and went home with lots to celebrate—and plenty of fuel to celebrate with.

How exactly did the fight play out according to the judges? The official scorecards below give us a glimpse.

All three judges saw the fight the same way. The champion, Francis Ngannou, came up big in the clutch championship rounds to retain the title.

In his post-fight interview, the champ stated that he entered the fight with an MCL tear, which would explain the kneepads he competed with. That makes his victory over the previously undefeated Gane all the more impressive.

During and after the bout, fighters reacted to the results of the main event. But what about The Pulse of MMA? Let’s take a look down below, shall we?!

Francis Ngannou face when Ciryl Gane tried the ankle submission:#UFC270 pic.twitter.com/7Hj0cdG6l7 — jd.eth (@domy_nft) January 23, 2022

Cameroonian Legend #AndStill

Congratulations @francis_ngannou you surprised many with the wrestling but us from Cameroon aren't surprised cos it's easy to understand how hardship builds one mentally. You are a KING



Respect to you @ciryl_gane #UFC270Live #NgannouGane pic.twitter.com/vpBW5H2aiZ — World17 🌍🇨🇲 (@World179) January 23, 2022

That body slam to the floor by Ngannou to Gane tho!🔥 A wrestling move! The Rock will be so proud! #ufc270 — Okiesmann 🇳🇬 (@OAgbama) January 23, 2022

Francis Ngannou tonight pic.twitter.com/zLXiy1DE15 — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) January 23, 2022

It's pretty good to see that @francis_ngannou has showed some variety or grappling/wrestling and good top position control in his game tonight to win the fight, just shows he's still constantly improving #UFC270 — Rodney Collen (@RodneyCollen) January 23, 2022

We told you all! Ciryl Gane found out the hard way! Dont mess with Africans!💪 We run this UFC Yard! Congrats, Ngannou! Cant wait to see him in boxing! Tyson Fury, you ready?!🔥 #AndStill #ufc270 — Okiesmann 🇳🇬 (@OAgbama) January 23, 2022

What a performance by Francis Usman — Kamaru's Nightmare (@MAK_MMA) January 23, 2022

Ngannou is a different kind of machine. Cyril Gane was such an amazing fighter for 10 fights. That leg lock mistake costed him. — 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙮… (@Maahi_Veh) January 23, 2022

Anyone who bet Ngannou by decision pic.twitter.com/wmJUZAbKxt — ً (@barny706) January 23, 2022

Just gonna vacate to pursue boxing smh what a waste — manny snackquiao (@ygocloud) January 23, 2022

