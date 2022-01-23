The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Francis Ngannou Besting Ciryl Gane

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after Francis Ngannou turned in his first successful title defense over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.
Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via Unanimous Decision
Nobody really knew what to expect at UFC 270. It was truly one of the most unpredictable heavyweight fights of all time. It featured the scary power of Francis Ngannou with the eloquent technique of Ciryl Gane. Which attribute and style would reign supreme?
As it turns out, Ngannou won via unanimous decision. The odds of that happening according to the books? About +1200. That means that if you beat $100 for Ngannou to win this fight via decision, you netted a profit of $1,200. Surely, some gutsy folks took that bet and went home with lots to celebrate—and plenty of fuel to celebrate with.
How exactly did the fight play out according to the judges? The official scorecards below give us a glimpse.
All three judges saw the fight the same way. The champion, Francis Ngannou, came up big in the clutch championship rounds to retain the title.
In his post-fight interview, the champ stated that he entered the fight with an MCL tear, which would explain the kneepads he competed with. That makes his victory over the previously undefeated Gane all the more impressive.
During and after the bout, fighters reacted to the results of the main event. But what about The Pulse of MMA? Let’s take a look down below, shall we?!
