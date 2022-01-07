Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev To Headline February 19 UFC Card

Rising UFC lightweight prospect Rafael Fiziev will get his first main event appearance next month, facing Rafael dos Anjos on February 19th.

The fight is scheduled to headline a UFC “Fight Night” card from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, per a recent report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The booking could provide Fiziev with a test, going into the fourth and fifth rounds of a fight for the first time as a pro. It can also give him a chance to leap numerous spots up the busy and competitive lightweight rankings. He is currently positioned at #11 in the weight class and is set to take on dos Anjos, who is up at #6.

Fiziev On Five-Fight Run, Dos Anjos Returning

Fiziev is currently on a strong run up the lightweight division. He has attained five consecutive wins in the weight class, including two victories from last year.

Fiziev earned a stoppage win just last month, scoring a highlight-reel wheel kick knockout against Brad Riddell. Four months before then, he fought to a decision victory over veteran Bobby Green.

Previous victories saw him beat notable names like Marc Diakiese and Renato Moicano.

Fiziev joined the UFC roster in 2019. While he lost his UFC debut to Magomed Mustafaev, that bout continues to be his sole loss as a pro.

dos Anjos will be returning for his first bout since late 2020. He snapped a two-fight skid in his last outing, defeating short-notice opponent Paul Felder via split decision. He was previously scheduled to face Islam Makhachev on that date, but an injury stopped the fight from happening.

UFC attempted to make a fight between dos Anjos and Makhachev again this year, but that time an injury to dos Anjos took the fight off the schedule.

