O’Malley Would Expect Fury To ‘Piece Ngannou Up’ In Boxing Match

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has flirted with the idea of boxing against Tyson Fury, but Sean O’Malley doesn’t like his odds.

Ngannou is set to face Ciryl Gane for the unified UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270. It’s been quite the buildup to the fight, featuring his strained relationship with his former coach Fernand Lopez.

After winning his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, Fury is widely expected to face Dillian Whyte next after a mandatory negotiation order. It’s unclear if and when the fight will happen as an official date hasn’t been targeted.

During a recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley explained why he feels Ngannou wouldn’t match up well against Fury.

“Ngannou vs. Fury potential boxing fight. If I’m being real, I’ve seen Ngannou throw [punches] like he doesn’t have a lot of boxing skills,” O’Malley said. “If you see how he throws some of his punches, it’s not like a good one too. It’s not even close [to Fury’s level]. With that being said, he could still catch him. He’s got that much f***ing power. Ngannou’s probably got more power than Wilder I’d say… So if they’re in a boxing ring, Francis is so big and terrifying but Tyson Fury would probably piece him up.”

After the negotiations with Whyte stalled, Fury and Ngannou have gone at it on social media for a potential crossover fight. Ngannou, who has long hinted at a move to boxing, has publicly entertained the idea of fighting Fury.

Ngannou has been at odds with the UFC brass for months over an ongoing contract dispute. While UFC President Dana White has expressed recent optimism regarding a new contract for Ngannou, it’s unclear if a deal will get done with one fight left.

O’Malley is arguably one of the best strikers in MMA today and seems to know what he’s talking about when it comes to the boxing aspect of fighting. Ngannou vs. Fury may or may not happen, but O’Malley certainly thinks that Ngannou should stay away from the potential matchup.

How do you think a Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup would play out?