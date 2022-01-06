Watch: Sean Strickland KOs Sparring Partner With Vicious Head Kick

Sean Strickland’s actions are every bit as untamed as his words based on newly leaked footage from a sparring session turned black.

The lights that were shut off were from the poor fellow who found himself on the wrong end of a barrage from the #7-ranked middleweight. In an eight-second clip that was leaked on social media Wednesday, Strickland can be seen going full-go in a sparring session against an overwhelmed partner who would soon be rendered unconscious after a perfectly placed head kick. Peep it out down below.

Sean Strickland knocks his sparring partner out with a head kick 😳 pic.twitter.com/dRbjFQ5RWJ — AquaMMA💎🦆 (@AquaMMA___) January 5, 2022

This is not the first time Strickland has been seen in viral training footage. Last year, a video was leaked that captured the middleweight losing his cool with grappling partner Orlando Sanchez.

Indeed, there never seems to be a dull, pedestrian moment whenever Sean Strickland is on the scene. And as far as his unordinary sparring sessions are concerned, even when there isn’t leaked footage, there are still stories to tell.

Just yesterday, we ran a story where Strickland gave a brief summary of what it feels like to be sparring the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion himself, Francis Ngannou.

“You know, I would like to think that I fucked Francis up, but I really think that he’s very nice… He’s a good dude, man. I was actually sparring him the other day and I told Francis, ‘You’ve never experienced this in your life, but when I spar you and you’re throwing punches at me, like, I genuinely have fear. You’ve probably never felt that in your life.’ But Francis is a great guy. He throws hard, I trust him not to hurt me. Anytime he fucking wants to bang, dude, I welcome it.”

When he’s not allowing Ngannou to “bang” with him, he instead occupies his time by banging sparring partners’ domes with flush head kicks into la-la land. Hopefully, the gentleman on the wrong end of Strickland’s onslaught will not suffer any long-term, lingering effects from his knockout experience.

Strickland’s intense preparation is being put to use leading up to his February bout against #5-ranked Jack Hermansson. With a victory, that would make six straight for Strickland, not counting the KO dub he just earned on his poor sparring partner in the above video.

