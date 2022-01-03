Serrano Piggybacks Paul’s UFC Proposal By Offering To Fight Shevchenko

Boxing star Amanda Serrano is game for a crossover fight with UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko if the UFC allows it to happen.

Serrano’s Most Valuable Promotions colleague Jake Paul made a recent offer to UFC president Dana White to retire from boxing if certain points are met. Paul has repeatedly called for White to increase UFC fighter pay and provide health care benefits to his athletes in exchange for an MMA fight with Jorge Masvidal.

While it’s fairly unlikely that White will agree to Paul’s demands, Serrano gave her two cents on the offer and proposed a UFC fight with Shevchenko.

Serrano responded to Paul’s offer to White with an additional caveat of her own on Twitter.

“I will gladly sign a one-fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the flyweight championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer,” Serrano tweeted. “Let’s make history.”

White has accused Paul of using performance-enhancing drugs in his boxing career in a sharp response to Paul accusing him of cocaine use. Neither accusation has been backed up with much evidence, but Serrano seems interested in a matchup with Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is coming off of a dominant 2021, in which she dismantled top flyweight contenders Lauren Murphy and Jéssica Andrade. She has arguably cleaned out the flyweight division at the moment, making a matchup with Serrano somewhat feasible as a way to occupy Shevchenko’s time.

Serrano has captivated the boxing world with a 42-1-1 record, including a 28 fight winning streak. She also has an undefeated record in MMA, earning submission wins over Valentina Garcia and Erendira Ordonez.

Serrano most recently put on dominant boxing performances against Miriam Gutierrez and Yamileth Mercado in a pair of co-main events on Paul-led boxing cards. While it’s unclear if Shevchenko has any interest in boxing, it certainly seems that Serrano is intrigued by the idea of moving into her world in the UFC Octagon.

