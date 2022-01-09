Archives: Anthony Smith Would Fight Luke Rockhold At Walmart (2019)

As of this writing, Anthony Smith never was able to get a hold of Luke Rockhold at Walmart. But here’s a story where he expressed a willingness to do just that, even naming his preferred isle for the desired altercation.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 8, 2019, 6:57 PM]

Headline: Anthony Smith Would Fight ‘A**hole’ Luke Rockhold At Walmart

Author: Jon Fuentes

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith is currently expected to be Jon Jones‘ next challenger for the 205-pound title. However, it appears he could already have another opponent at light heavyweight lined up as well.

Recently, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold took aim at Smith. Hyping his eventual jump to 205 pounds, Rockhold is also eying a fight with Jones. However, with talk of Jones likely facing Smith next, Rockhold said “Bones” should quit wasting his time with fighters like “Lionheart.”

Speaking to Luke Thomas on Sirius XM Fight Nation Smith got the opportunity to respond. Smith is unsure what he did to provoke Rockhold to speak his name, but one thing is for sure, he certainly isn’t a fan (via MMA Mania):

“For Luke to come and start talking about me, first of all, you’ve been knocked out two of your last three times. Yoel Romero almost f*cking decapitated him. He’s coming off a loss and he can’t even make it to his next fight,” Smith said.

“So who is he to talk about anybody else in the UFC? He’s the most arrogant prick I’ve ever seen or heard speak in my life. And I’ve never done anything to that dude. I’ve never even literally shook his hand. I just don’t know where his sense of arrogance comes from.

“I fought four times in 13 months or something, got three bonuses. What are you doing? You’re not doing sh*t. You’re sitting on the sidelines, limping around.”

Fight Rockhold At Walmart

For the time being, Smith will focus on preparing for a likely title shot against Jon Jones. But if he were ever to run into Rockhold in public, say somewhere like Walmart perhaps, there could be trouble:

“I don’t understand how you can just disparage someone so bad that, number one, has done nothing to you, and number two, is highly-regarded as one of the hardest-working and most devoted guys in the sport,” Smith said. “I’ve never attacked him, I just don’t get it. I will fight that guy anywhere. I will fight that guy in aisle five of Walmart.” “I would fight that guy in aisle five of Walmart.“– @lionheartasmith

responds to Luke Rockhold’s comments about him #TLTS @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/jjjS1n1BCT — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 8, 2019

