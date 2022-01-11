Frustrated Sterling Explains Why Yan Rematch Is Being Delayed Yet Again

Aljamain Sterling confirmed reports that his rematch with Petr Yan at UFC 272 may get pushed back to April.

Sterling got the belt via disqualification after Yan landed an illegal knee at UFC 259. The UFC has attempted to put the rematch together on multiple occasions, but injuries and other issues have come to the surface.

Sterling and Yan were supposed to fight at UFC 267 before Sterling pulled out due to lingering health issues. Yan would then fight and beat Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title.

During a recent post on social media, Sterling confirmed rumors that the Yan rematch may be in jeopardy once again.

On my podcast, The Weekly Scraps, we talk about the reason why my title fight is being pushed back to April.

Mr. Potato-Head can’t duck 🦆 me forever!

https://t.co/r7HWJMibRc

— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 11, 2022

“Yes, they’re talking about pushing my fight back to April,” Sterling said. “Not because of me. This is what I was told: [Mocking] ‘Yan isn’t vaccinated so he can’t fight in March’.

“I actually respect his gangster. If this is the real reason, I actually respect his stance. I respect it, but it doesn’t make any sense. And I’m making fun of it because it’s like, is he going to be vaccinated in April? I don’t think so. So what are we doing?

“I just want to know when we’re fighting. It’s about time we get to punch each other in the face. So, hopefully, we can figure this out sooner rather than later, unify these belts and figure out who is really the guy.”

The tension between Sterling and Yan has skyrocketed in recent months. Sterling has accused Yan of using performance-enhancing drugs, which Yan has vehemently denied.

Since the time of their first matchup, the UFC’s bantamweight division has grown into arguably the most stacked division in the sport. The title picture is in desperate need of clarity, beginning with the second chapter of Sterling vs. Yan.

As of now, it appears that the fight could likely get pushed back to UFC 273 in April, which is slated to be the promotion’s pay-per-view in Brooklyn, NY. Therefore, fans may have to wait a little longer to see these two rivals go to battle once again.

