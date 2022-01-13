Submission Expert Muniz To Fans: Don’t Be Surprised When I Get My KO

André Muniz doesn’t just break arms, he has knockout power, too.

#13 middleweight contender André “Sergipano” Muniz is coming into the new year hot with another first-round armbar submission.

Fans watched the armbar from the edge of their seats that night in December in anticipation of Muniz possibly fracturing Anders’ arm, as he did to one of the best grapplers in UFC history, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, back in May at UFC 262.

Andre Muniz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza Photo Credit: Getty Images

Triangle choke, guillotine choke, arm-triangle choke, armbar—the list of beautifully executed submissions just gets longer for the brutal middleweight.

But do not let the 15 wins by submission sway you from his ability to knock an opponent out. As of now, Muniz has only 4 knockout wins, none of which are in the UFC, but that coulbe subject to change this year.

“This is all the result of very hard work, and people, don’t be surprised when I get my knockout because I’ve got really heavy hands, too. I’m working to get a knockout besides the submissions,” Muniz told MMA Junkie after winning their award for 2021 submission of the year.

But we should expect to see a different winning approach at his next UFC bout.

Who Is Up First?

Andre Muniz, Daniel Oliveira, Photo Credit: Alan Oliveira

“Sergipano” is no stranger to a knockout win. In 2013, he put Daniel Oliveira on the ground in round 1 at Watch Out Combat Show 24 and delivered a vicious pounding of punches to Joao Paulo Dos Santos in 2017.

So, who will be the first UFC knockout win for the Brazilian?

At UFC 269 Andre Muniz got his third round one submission win against Eryk “Ya Boi” Anders and has since already called out prospect fighters for his next bout in the Octagon.

Andre Muniz and Eryk Anders, Photo Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie USA Today Sports

Not trying to jump the gun, Muniz wants either Darren Till or Uriah Hall, the #8 and #9 middleweight contenders, as his first opponent.

With six straight impressive wins in the UFC, the 21-4-0 fighter is speeding through the middleweight rankings and has already proven to be a solid competitor in the division. Now, André Muiz may give it his all to soon show us the greatness of his knockout ability.

Do you think André Muniz can knock out UFC competition?