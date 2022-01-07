Tai Tuivasa Interested In Facing Derrick Lewis: ‘We’re The Fun Of This Division’

Flashy heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is interested in a fight against Derrick Lewis, seeing the hypothetical bout as a clash of fan favorites.

Tuivasa is riding the momentum of a recent knockout victory over Augusto Sakai at UFC 269. The victory moved his winning streak to a strong four consecutive finish wins and allowed him to show his unique charisma in front of a live crowd.

But what’s next for Tuivasa is unknown at the moment. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tuivasa mentioned how he wants to return soon, citing March or April as a good time to come back.

Tuivasa expressed interest when asked about a fight against Lewis. Not only did he see the bout as a clash between two fighters that have a reputation for their comedy, but he also mentioned the value that a win over him would have.

“I’d love to step in the cage with him one day. I think he’s a bit up from me at the moment, especially coming off his last win,” said Tuivasa. “But definitely, I would love to fight Derrick Lewis. We both have good personalities. We are the fun of this division … He’s a great opponent, he’s a great guy … That’s the way I’d like to prove myself.”

Lewis Likely Not Next, But Maybe Someday

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

A fight between Tuivasa and Lewis could happen someday, but chances are it won’t happen next. While Tuivasa said in his interview that he’s “going to come for everyone this year,” including the top six ranked UFC heavyweights, he also implied that he currently has a fight in the works.

What’s more, Lewis doesn’t have his sights set on that bout currently. Lewis recently stated that he is focused on facing former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic. The fight would be Miocic’s return after losing his belt to Francis Ngannou last year.

Are you personally interested in a fight between Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis?