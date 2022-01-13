Tai Tuivasa Shares Prediction For Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Title Fight

Tai Tuivasa believes Ciryl Gane is the real deal and is the new breed of heavyweights, but isn’t sure if he beats Francis Ngannou this soon.

In the main event of UFC 270, Francis Ngannou is looking to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to the fact they are former training partners and both are phenomenal fighters.

Ngannou has the one-punch KO power while Gane is a technical striker and is hard to hit. Gane has rarely been touched in the UFC, but Ngannou only needs to land one. For Tuivasa, he believes Gane has the skills to avoid that shot.

“Yeah, they are two freaks. You know what I mean. I think I have said the other day…I think if Ciryl plays the long game at points and can stay away from Francis, I think he might win over the five rounds,” Tuivasa said on InsideFighting (via Sportskeeda). “But that’s harder than it sounds, you know what I mean. If Francis touches him or lands one of those massive shots, I think we’ve all seen what Fancis does. He might put him out. Like, that’s, again, another 50-50.

“Ciryl’s a nice guy, but I think Francis might get it. I’m not sure but I’m gonna go with Francis. But Ciryl Gane is a new breed of heavyweights for sure.”

The current betting odds have the fight between Ngannou and Gane as a pick’em, so Tuivasa is right in saying it is a 50-50 fight and a hard one to call. But, we will all find out on January 22 who becomes the new heavyweight champ.

Tai Tuivasa, meanwhile, is coming off a KO win over Augusto Sakai at UFC 269 to make him the 11th-ranked heavyweight. He’s now riding a four-fight winning streak as he also KO’d Greg Hardy in July and Harry Hunsucker in March. To start 2022, he will be facing Derrick Lewis next month at UFC 271.

