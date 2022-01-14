Tate Clarifies OnlyFans Remarks, Gets Support From Adult Film Star

Ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender Miesha Tate has clarified the controversial remarks she made about the OnlyFans platform.

Tate, a former 135-pound champion in the world’s premier MMA promotion, sparked widespread outrage after she appeared to describe a career on the notoriously NSFW platform as “desperate.”

“Cupcake,” who returned to the Octagon after a five-year period in retirement last summer, was last in action in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 last November. Her attempted surge back to the title was stalled at the hands of Ketlen Vieira, who took home a unanimous decision win.

In a YouTube video earlier this month, Tate answered questions surrounding her future in 2022 having fallen to defeat last time out. While she hinted at a drop to flyweight, a move that was later confirmed with the announcement of a May clash with Lauren Murphy, the 35-year-old shut down a potential venture onto OnlyFans, claiming she hadn’t said she was “desperate.”

The comment led to widespread outrage, with many suggesting Tate believed the likes of Paige VanZant, Jéssica Andrade, and Kay Hansen were desperate in their decisions to join the platform or create their own exclusive NSFW sites.

Having been slammed on social media, Tate has now attempted to clarify her stance. In one response to a user who suggested a level of hypocrisy existed in her statements, Tate said her words had been taken out of context.

I was being harassed and responded jokingly, this is being taken way out of context. I support women doing whatever they want to. — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 12, 2022

In response to an adult content creator who was “disgusted” by Tate’s remarks, and even suggested she should be “canceled,” the former UFC titleholder claimed her statement was said as a joke and insisted she fully supports all women and their respective career choices.

Ladies this was taken way out of context, I had a some fans harassing me insinuating I needed to start an only fans. I responded jokingly, this was not a statement I made about other women. I appreciate we can all have our own choices and I support women 100% — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 12, 2022

After that response didn’t do much to change the opinion of those she was interacting with, Tate apologized and reminded them that she has friends in the industry, and had simply made a mistake.

That’s fair and I am truly sorry I have friends the industry and I support that 100%. In no way shape or form was it my intention to put anyone down, I am only human I let someone make me mad and what I said to them was not a rep of how I feel about this as a whole — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 13, 2022

Tate Gets Support From A Friend In The Industry

Fortunately for Tate, she wasn’t a one-woman army. In her corner was pornographic actress and Only Fans account owner Kendra Lust. Backing up her friend, Lust said that while she realizes how the comments look, she knows that Tate didn’t intend to offend.

I know Miesha she is a friend ❤️ .. i know how she said it came off .. but i know thats not how she meant it. She has supported me always. I believe her 💯 Miesha is one the sweetest that would never intentionally put down other women for there career choices because its adult — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) January 13, 2022

Tate will hope for this controversy to blow over in the coming weeks as she begins preparation for her flyweight debut. In her attempt to rebound from defeat, she’ll collide with Murphy, whose last outing saw her dominated and finished by 125-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Do you think Miesha Tate’s comments were taken out of context?