Tate Reflects On How Her Cornering Impacted Vieira Fight Outcome

Miesha Tate has reflected on her recent UFC main event loss and has some thoughts on what could have been done differently.

In 2021, Tate made her return from retirement to compete in MMA. The former UFC bantamweight champion won her first fight against Marion Reneau but later lost a main event fight to Ketlen Vieira in November 2021.

Looking back on the fight, Tate feels she never showed urgency despite being down on scorecards against Vieira. Here’s what Tate said about the fight during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

“I think what ended up happening is that the corner was very chill and I stayed very chill the whole fight. I kinda didn’t get that feedback of like, ‘Hey, now’s the time to go.’ And it’s just tough. It was a tough dynamic,” she said. “It was a learning situation. I look at that fight as a bit of a sophomore slump. If it was any fight that I was gonna lose in my comeback, that was the fight to lose.”

Tate will get the chance to return to the win column later this year. She is set to move down to flyweight, meeting Lauren Murphy on May 14th.

Tate is already a decorated MMA fighter that had a title reign in the UFC. She most notably earned UFC’s 135-pound belt in 2016, securing a fifth-round rear-naked choke submission win against Holly Holm.

She lost the belt in her next appearance, dropping it to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200. Nunes would go on to hold the belt until late 2021.

