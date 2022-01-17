The Countdown To UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Officially Begins

The fight week of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is upon us, as we are now days away from an epic heavyweight showdown for the ages at UFC 270.

At UFC 270, the UFC heavyweight championship will be unified when undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane take center stage in Anaheim California’s Honda Center. “The Predator” will now experience what it feels like to be the hunted as he will look to make his first successful title defense. In order to do so, he’ll try to be the first man to reveal a chink in Bon Gamin’s armor and hand the Frenchman his first career loss.

In the co-main event, we see a flyweight championship trilogy between champion Brandon Moreno and ex-champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The first fight was considered arguably the best flyweight bout of all time. The sequel, however, served as a coming-out party for Mexico’s Brandon Moreno. Will Figueiredo spoil this party, or will Tijuana rejoice once again?

The UFC’s countdown video sets the stage for both title fights.

UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane: Countdown

“I know and he knows there’s only one thing that can happen if I connect with him: knock him out.” – Francis Ngannou

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

As Francis Ngannou seeks his 13th career knockout against a former sparring partner, the countdown episode tells the story of the Cameroonian’s history with Gane and the soured relationship Ngannou has with his ex-coach and Gane’s current coach, Fernand Lopez.

“The footwork, the speed, precision, the cardio…every fight, I bring this in the cage.” – Ciryl Gane

ESPN

The post-modern MMA project that is Ciryl Gane has his toughest assignment to date in champion Francis Ngannou. In the countdown video, Gane’s unique skill set and familiarity with Ngannou are documented as well as the swollen confidence Fernand Lopez has in his fighter.

“Sometimes I feel all the weight of my country on my shoulders.” – Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno, Credit: AFP

At UFC 263, Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican UFC champion. The countdown video takes you through his range of emotions and how his nation joined him in celebrating his historic achievement.

“I’m going to be more technical, quicker, and more explosive, ready to finish him.” – Deiveson Figueiredo

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Deiveson Figueiredo has vengeance on his mind heading into UFC 270. In the countdown video, we get a glimpse into the measures the Brazilian have taken to ensure there is a different result come Saturday night, including enlisting the services of former flyweight champion, “Triple C” Henry Cejudo.



UFC 270 takes place this Saturday, January 22, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. You can find the full card and viewing information below.

UFC 270 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic)

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 270 Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Welterweight Bout: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

UFC 270 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 PM ET)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Women’s Flyweight: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

And without further ado, you can view the official UFC 270 Countdown video below!