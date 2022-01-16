The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Calvin Kattar’s Win Over Giga Chikadze

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the result of Calvin Kattar’s unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46.

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via Unannimous Decision At UFC Vegas 46

In the first UFC card of the year, the main event saw Calvin Kattar kick off the 2022 season with a victory in contrast to last year’s loss to Max Holloway that began 2021. It was Kattar’s pace, jabwork, and cage generalship that helped deliver the following official scorecards from the judges:

If you missed any of the action, you can catch the results and highlights from UFC Vegas 46 here. You can also see how the fighters reacted to the Kattar/Chikadze main event here.

What about the Pulse of MMA? How did they react to the main event results? You can peep the raw reactions down below!

Calvin Kattar just gave Giga Chikadze the same beating that Max Holloway gave him. Pretty big way to put your career right back on track — Cody J Saftic (@CjSaftic) January 16, 2022

Keith Peterson should’ve given Kattar the stoppage with 1 second left but he was too busy thinking about his alcohol and cigarettes — Heat 3x🏆 (@DadeTeflonDon) January 16, 2022

Kattar beat the absolute fuck outta Chikadze — Justin Adonis 🐊 (@JustinColeF) January 16, 2022

Giga tonight pic.twitter.com/AIrrfOr6e6 — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) January 16, 2022

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?⚔️



Calvin Kattar & Giga Chikadze just went to war😳 pic.twitter.com/JxZ3BfbUjc — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) January 16, 2022

Kattar just showed there’s levels. People already counted him out saying Giga deserves the title shot. — Optimistic Houston Fan (@PardisonRodman) January 16, 2022

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze are putting on a fight of the year contender in the first event of the year. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 16, 2022

Giga has the stamina of a heavyweight — 🐆Joe Exotic🐅 (@JOEEX0TIC) January 16, 2022

Giga after the fight lasted past round 1 pic.twitter.com/fU6blCUfYw — Supremepapi (@itstillhurtsbro) January 16, 2022

Oh how much I missed this sport 😍 — Isacc ⚜️ (@PrimeIsacc) January 16, 2022

