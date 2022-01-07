The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Sterling vs. Yan II Booked For UFC 272

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the booking of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan II.

Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling Face-Off, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It was revealed Wednesday that Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will finally have their long-awaited rematch after their controversial first bout at UFC 259 last February. Sterling won the bantamweight championship after Yan landed an illegal knee in what was the most controversial endings to any fight, let alone title fight, in UFC history.

The trash talk has never stopped since that fight, which means it has been ongoing for the past 11 months. As recently as this week, Sterling doubled down on his belief that Yan uses performance-enhancing drugs, and Yan has continued to fire back at Sterling on social media.

But now that their rematch is set, what did the rest of social media have to say about the sequel being official? You can get the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!



I hope Sterling somehow manages to win this just so it pisses off all the trolls who've been sending him over the top abuse — Combat Contemplations (@CombatContem) January 5, 2022

I would be very surprised if Aljo doesn’t leave on a stretcher — M (@MattMoore7) January 5, 2022

Sterling is a much better fighter than Yan is going to make him look https://t.co/6RdXBNYyHl — Magomed Anklyolaev (@714155Stan) January 5, 2022

My ideal outcome would be a Sterling performance impressive enough to be an exciting resurgence putting him right back in the mix while Yan stays the king of BW violence. Either way, excited as hell for the fight and for this chapter to get closure because the jokes are so old. — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 5, 2022

If aljo somehow wins I'll laugh — kpj clears (@JacobMc977) January 5, 2022

This fight is way more interesting than people are giving it credit for. This could legitimately go either way in any fashion — 𝘽𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BakeK82) January 5, 2022

Aljamain has had time to rest and recover, he’s undoubtedly learnt from his mistakes. He comes from a great camp and he will be much better prepared this time. Yan by Murder — ‎‎ً (@AceBoxingMMA) January 5, 2022

All jokes about aljo aside I hope petr is not taking him lightly cuz of how he man handled him last time, aljo is a damn good fighter. — Supremepapi (@itstillhurtsbro) January 5, 2022

Aljo gonna beat him again wats the point? — sean🇿🇼 (@seanmg27) January 5, 2022

With all due disrespect, Yan vs Sterling 1 was more competitive than most of us remember. So let’s not underestimate the paper champ. Yan admitted that he felt off and didn’t follow the game plan and kinda wanted to prove a point with dominating in the wrestling game. — MMA Khanate🇰🇿 (@Assalamualeikum) January 6, 2022

*Looks up odds for Sterling v Yan even happening* — 𝒥𝑜 . 🤜🏻🥊 (@JoLeonard___x) January 6, 2022

That depends entirely on Yan's acting performance after the fact. — MixedMartialAngst (@MMAngsty) January 5, 2022

