Friday, January 7, 2022
The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Sterling vs. Yan II Booked For UFC 272

By Clyde Aidoo
Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan
Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan (Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the booking of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan II.

Aljamain Sterling & Petr Yan To Unify Belts At UFC 272

Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling Face-Off
Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling Face-Off, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It was revealed Wednesday that Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will finally have their long-awaited rematch after their controversial first bout at UFC 259 last February. Sterling won the bantamweight championship after Yan landed an illegal knee in what was the most controversial endings to any fight, let alone title fight, in UFC history.

The trash talk has never stopped since that fight, which means it has been ongoing for the past 11 months. As recently as this week, Sterling doubled down on his belief that Yan uses performance-enhancing drugs, and Yan has continued to fire back at Sterling on social media.

But now that their rematch is set, what did the rest of social media have to say about the sequel being official? You can get the raw reactions from The Pulse of MMA down below!

