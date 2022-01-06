The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Volkanovski vs. Holloway III Booked

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the booking of Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway III.

Yesterday, we learned that Alex Volkanovski will be tasked with beating Max Holloway for the third time when the two meet at UFC 272.

The first time Volkanovski defeated Holloway was in 2019 at UFC 245. Volkanovski was able to win a relatively comfortable decision to capture the featherweight title in Las Vegas, Nevada, three years ago.

The rematch, however, would come with quite a bit of controversy, with many (arguably most) scoring the UFC 251 rematch in favor of the former champ, Max Holloway. Nevertheless, as they say, there are only three opinions that matter, and those were swayed in the direction of the Australian.

Since that loss, Holloway has earned another crack at Volkanovski with back-to-back Fight of the Night-winning victories, first over Calvin Kattar followed by a win over Yair Rodríguez.

So what did The Pulse of MMA have to say after this trilogy bout was announced? Find out down below!

Max won both those fights. I’m surprised Volk is getting a 3rd fight — KMPz (@kpazc1) January 5, 2022

Max Holloway is so nice man. He let Volkanovski win twice just to make the division more interesting for the fans.

Can't wait for him to get his belt back in a dominant performance. — Insanelyvain (@insanelyvain) January 6, 2022

Likely. Max hurt volk in rd 1 and 2, yet despite having the superior chin and cardio he couldn’t convincingly win another rd against a “point fighter who only has weak leg kicks”. Idk how his fans ignore this and just preach that max was robbed. — Apathetic Lawler (@ApatheticLawler) January 6, 2022

They've fought twice now with it being 2-0 for Alex via decision both times. That man is arguably the most well-rounded fighter in the UFC and he has shown incredible toughness and grit in the Brian Ortega fight. He has definitely earned his place on top.



Max Holloway UD 50-45. — ⅁host™ (@StNickyBarnes) January 5, 2022

Holloway Volkanovski will be the first Quintuplogy in UFC History after Max beats Volk, then beats him again in a razor close decision calling for the 5th fight to break the 2-2 tie pic.twitter.com/0cCe8wMANF — Mᴀʀᴛʏs Hᴀɪʀʟɪɴᴇ (@MmaUnderdogs) January 6, 2022

First fight was 50-45 for Volk bruh — Jakub Gontarz (@Jak_jan10) January 5, 2022

Imagine MMA twitter if Volkanovski 3-0s Max Holloway it will be a nuclear reaction 😂😂😂 — ⚒ Cess (@YouLoveCess) January 6, 2022

This fight is A LOT of pressure on Max! If he loses a 3rd time, he’ll have to move up or hope Volk loses. The fight makes sense, though, Max didn’t get an immediate rematch this time. He beat two tough contenders and EARNED it — the mma philospher (@smartdan51) January 5, 2022

The year is 2086. Climate refugees huddle far beneath the earth's surface, clinging to life.



Android Dana White announces Volkanovski vs Holloway 39 will finally settle the rivalry. — MixedMartialAngst (@MMAngsty) January 5, 2022

Holloway vs Volkanovski is a P4P fight. Both fighters have earned their P4P status. The most elite match up in UFC now — نعيم™ (@NaeemForReal) January 6, 2022

max gonna get it back in blood — sauceua (@SauceuaMandela) January 5, 2022

We're in the middle of the best rivalry the sport has ever seen in holloway and volkanovski. And people are acting mad that they're gonna fight more. — wesley (@WesleyYoder) January 6, 2022

MMA drought looking to get soaking wet, thank you MMA gods. pic.twitter.com/qT7VcJuR1v — Tito🤙🏽 (@ohhitstito) January 5, 2022

