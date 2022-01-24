The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To White Going MIA After Ngannou Win

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after Dana White bounced after Francis Ngannou retained the UFC heavyweight championship over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Dana White Abruptly Exits After Francis Ngannou Tops Ciryl Gane At UFC 270

All things considered, Dana White kept a pretty solid poker face heading into UFC 270 if his post-fight reaction is any indication of how he felt about the prospect of Francis Ngannou retaining the heavyweight title.

By now, it’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC are in the middle of very tense, if not historic contract negotiations that could potentially see a sitting champion exit the promotion with the title if a new deal is not met.

Nonetheless, White downplayed any drama during in the days leading up to the fight and seemed to be an impartial yet passionate promoter when discussing the magnitude of the Ngannou vs. Gane clash.

Yet, after Ngannou was declared the victor via unanimous decision, White was conspicuous in his absence both in wrapping the title around Ngannou’s waist and also at the post-fight press conference. Just how conspicuous was his absence? Well, let’s allow The Pulse of MMA to fill you in on that…

He did the same shit when Woodley beat Till. — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) January 23, 2022

Dana really left and didn't put the belt on him…😑 pic.twitter.com/26othnTZuT — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) January 23, 2022

If Francis Ngannou had pulled out due his knee injury, Dana White would have pushed for the UFC to strip him of the belt and Ngannou knew it. #UFC270 — Salie Bartiss (@SalieBartiss) January 23, 2022

What literally happened with Francis Ngannou and Dana White after #UFC270.pic.twitter.com/QdE9lrvO8V — ♛TsunamiJaysuke (@TsunamiJaysuke) January 23, 2022

Dana White right now: pic.twitter.com/9YofnZnVF6 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 23, 2022

Dana White is so petty man. How can he not give Ngannou his title? — ADAM SAVVA (@aj_savva) January 23, 2022

Congrats to @francis_ngannou not only did he beat ciryl gane . He also beat dana white and the ufc 👊 — Bud Smokin Ninja (@BudSmokinNinja) January 23, 2022

Dana White having dinner at home while thinking about Francis Ngannou:#UFC270 pic.twitter.com/WWvWdWznn1 — JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA_) January 23, 2022

Dana white left the building as soon as Ngannou was announced winner 🤣🤣🤣 didn’t put the belt on him, didn’t even turn up to do his own press conference — AlwaysTired (@melly74kg) January 23, 2022

Not so long ago, Dana White appeared on a show where he was asked about Ariel Helwani and Dana called him a "pussy". Dana refused to put the belt on Ngannou tonight and then avoided media. Is there a bigger pussy than Dana White? #UFC270 — JKSpace (@JKSpace03) January 23, 2022

Now we’re probably gonna get a tweet in a few months from Brett Okamoto: “Per Dana White, Ngannou has relinquished the belt to pursue something else, Ciryl Gane will fight Curtis Blaydes for the vacant heavyweight belt” 😞 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) January 23, 2022

