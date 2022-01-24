The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To White Going MIA After Ngannou Win

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after Dana White bounced after Francis Ngannou retained the UFC heavyweight championship over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.
Dana White Abruptly Exits After Francis Ngannou Tops Ciryl Gane At UFC 270
All things considered, Dana White kept a pretty solid poker face heading into UFC 270 if his post-fight reaction is any indication of how he felt about the prospect of Francis Ngannou retaining the heavyweight title.
By now, it’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC are in the middle of very tense, if not historic contract negotiations that could potentially see a sitting champion exit the promotion with the title if a new deal is not met.
Nonetheless, White downplayed any drama during in the days leading up to the fight and seemed to be an impartial yet passionate promoter when discussing the magnitude of the Ngannou vs. Gane clash.
Yet, after Ngannou was declared the victor via unanimous decision, White was conspicuous in his absence both in wrapping the title around Ngannou’s waist and also at the post-fight press conference. Just how conspicuous was his absence? Well, let’s allow The Pulse of MMA to fill you in on that…
