The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Figueiredo Edging Moreno In Trilogy

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno in their trilogy at UFC 270 to become a two-time UFC flyweight champion.
Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision
In what was an extremely competitive trilogy fight that could have gone either way, Deiveson Figueiredo earned his redemption with a unanimous decision nod from the judges. Before we go any further, let’s take a look at the judges’ scorecards to get a glimpse at which rounds were the deciding factors.
All three judges scored the first and third rounds for Figueiredo, and two of the three judges’ gave the fourth to him as well, with one judge giving him the fifth. You can check out the highlights from the trilogy fight right here if you missed the action, and you can also peep the fighters’ reactions to the bout right here.
But what about The Pulse of MMA? How did they react? Did they agree with the judges’ decision or were they just as irate as the partisan Anaheim audience? You can catch a quick snapshot of the overall reaction down below!
Want to weigh in on the sport’s biggest stories? Be sure to follow us on Twitter and let your voice be heard!