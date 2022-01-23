The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Figueiredo Edging Moreno In Trilogy

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans after Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno in their trilogy at UFC 270 to become a two-time UFC flyweight champion.

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision

Credit: Gary Vasquez, USA TODAY SPORTS

In what was an extremely competitive trilogy fight that could have gone either way, Deiveson Figueiredo earned his redemption with a unanimous decision nod from the judges. Before we go any further, let’s take a look at the judges’ scorecards to get a glimpse at which rounds were the deciding factors.

All three judges scored the first and third rounds for Figueiredo, and two of the three judges’ gave the fourth to him as well, with one judge giving him the fifth. You can check out the highlights from the trilogy fight right here if you missed the action, and you can also peep the fighters’ reactions to the bout right here.

But what about The Pulse of MMA? How did they react? Did they agree with the judges’ decision or were they just as irate as the partisan Anaheim audience? You can catch a quick snapshot of the overall reaction down below!

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo with 10 seconds left: #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/xLprCW3OmO — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 23, 2022

UNANIMOUS???? LOOOOOOOL — Skip Bayless Burner (@LeSkipDripless) January 23, 2022

The judges for the moreno figueiredo fight #ufc270 pic.twitter.com/k6E1xTHgmL — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 23, 2022

Official score: 1-1-1



one more to settle the tie pic.twitter.com/n7ECkibXfW — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 23, 2022

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo were made for each other.



I could watch them fight every week.#UFC270 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 23, 2022

Not a robbery people just biased towards Moreno — Blonde Brunson (@ArmericanG) January 23, 2022

Hello, my name is Henry Cejudo. I train others to beat my fellow countrymen. @AdaSports1 pic.twitter.com/7nJw6nSYAL — brianM101 (@M101Brian) January 23, 2022

A challenger can’t do dick else and win a title in 5 rounds — 🇺🇸✭ 🅿️🅰️!✭🇺🇸 (@the_CHOFF) January 23, 2022

The flyweight division just consists of Moreno and Figueiredo beating the shit out of each other and I’m completely okay with that.😂 #UFC270 — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) January 23, 2022

still my champ idc pic.twitter.com/lRN08WYPZE — Victor 🏌🏾‍♂️ (@VJMendozaJr) January 23, 2022

Want to weigh in on the sport’s biggest stories? Be sure to follow us on Twitter and let your voice be heard!