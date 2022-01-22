The Pulse of MMA: Fans Brace For The Impact of Ngannou vs. Gane

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

MMA fans prepare for the heavyweight collision that awaits at UFC 270 when the UFC heavyweight title is unified between undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Headline UFC 270

(via USA TODAY Sports & Getty)

Tonight at UFC 270, Ciryl Gane will put his undefeated record on the line when he attempts to decrown Francis Ngannou as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. We have offered our staff predictions for the bout and our comprehensive preview for the entire card. Now, let’s find out what The Pulse of MMA had to say about the main event below!

Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane are really fighting each other just to end up losing to this mf 😭 pic.twitter.com/g3Nr16Wuem — lestat (@gwsles) January 17, 2022

Dana is pissed seeing his teammates turned enemies narrative folding the past few days lol — Will Kelly (@WillKelly34) January 22, 2022

Cyril Gane: Skillfully stance shifts from distance, tactically feints a high kick, smoothly uses footwork to gain the outside angle, effectively closes the distance on the weak side, then finally uses a frame to setup a flawless four strike combination…



Francis Ngannou: pic.twitter.com/skTa8TATog — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) January 21, 2022

Ngannou and Usman when they see Colby Covington in Gane's corner pic.twitter.com/s5JPrG2yGW — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) January 22, 2022

Gane more skilled but Ngannou only needs one shot. Bruhhh this gon be crazyyyyy — Kanja-cool (@candiajoshua) January 22, 2022

Rip in advance to Gane, patient and calm + takedown defense Ngannou is showing up and there's nothing u can do to stop him — _The6ixx (@AzGotGuap) January 22, 2022

Ciryl Gane fans: I just don't see how Francis defeats Gane. Ciryl is just too technical.



Francis Ngannou fans:#UFC270 pic.twitter.com/Dhejb8NP2X — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 19, 2022

