The Pulse of MMA: Fans Brace For The Impact of Ngannou vs. Gane

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
MMA fans prepare for the heavyweight collision that awaits at UFC 270 when the UFC heavyweight title is unified between undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Headline UFC 270
Tonight at UFC 270, Ciryl Gane will put his undefeated record on the line when he attempts to decrown Francis Ngannou as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. We have offered our staff predictions for the bout and our comprehensive preview for the entire card. Now, let’s find out what The Pulse of MMA had to say about the main event below!
