Dillashaw Welcomes Future Fight With ‘Lower-Weight Godfather’ Aldo

TJ Dillashaw would be open to a fight with José Aldo.

TJ Dillashaw knows what it is like to be a UFC champion. He was on top of the bantamweight division for three years before having to serve a suspension for a failed drug test. Now that Dillashaw is back and ready to continue his UFC career, he has one goal in mind, which is to regain his lost title.

“Let’s be honest, I left as a champion,” Dillashaw told ESPN. “I came back, fought a No. 1 contender after a 2.5-year layoff. I was able to beat him. What else is there for me? Nothing is going to get me up and excited except getting my belt back. That’s my goal. There’s nothing else for me to really set my eyes on.”

Dillashaw is in a bit of a holding pattern right now. He suffered an injury that required him to undergo surgery. His last bout was back in July when he defeated interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen. Although the surgery went well, Dillashaw still has some healing to do. He spoke a bit about his timeline for return.

“I wouldn’t say an exact timeframe, but I imagine halfway through the year,” he explained. “I’m able to hit mitts, strength, and conditioning. I haven’t done any grappling yet. That’s the last thing I’ll feel comfortable about again. And then I have to start thinking about getting into a camp.”

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dillashaw is currently sitting in the #2 spot in the division, right behind interim champion Petr Yan. With Yan already set to face the champion, Aljamain Sterling, in April, that could leave Dillashaw out of the loop. Fortunately, there has been someone calling his name for a while now. That man is none other than José Aldo.

“I think he has called me out after every one of his fights recently which is amazing,” Dillashaw said. “I’ve looked up to Aldo, I think everyone has looked up to Aldo. Aldo’s been like one of the godfathers of the lower weight classes, but we’ll have our time, he keeps doing what he’s doing, I’m going to get my belt back, and then it would be really amazing.”

Aldo recently won three in a row at bantamweight and could be in the title hunt himself. A possible #1-contender fight with Dillashaw could be an interesting one and a real possibility depending on what happens with Sterling vs. Yan at UFC 273.

