Tommy Fury To Jake Paul: “I’m Ready To Go In March”

UK professional boxer Tommy Fury is looking to re-arrange his grudge match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, and says he’s “ready to go” in March.

Right now, fans and pundits should be discussing the result and fallout of December 18’s Fury vs. Paul clash. Instead, they’ve been left wondering whether we’ll see the fight at all.

Just weeks out from their scheduled date last month, “TNT” was forced to pull out, citing a broken rib and bacterial chest infection as the reasons for his withdrawal. Rather than scrap his seasonal appearance and reschedule his fight with Fury, Paul decided to run it back with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley instead.

With his second win against “The Chosen One” and his callouts since, it remains to be seen whether we’ll see Paul settle his differences with Fury inside the squared circle. One thing that’s certain: the English party wants the fight booked.

Fury Provides A Timeframe For Return

Immediately after the cancelation of his second fight on US soil, Fury took to Instagram to explain his injury, saying he was hoping to get the fight re-booked for 2022. While we’ve seen little updates or enthusiasm for the same on Paul’s side, Fury has continued to pursue a second date with “The Problem Child.”

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Fury stated there’s “unfinished business” between himself and the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He then provided an update on his recovery, claiming he’ll be ready to throw hands with Paul as soon as March.

“There is unfinished business here, and this fight has to take place,” said Fury. “My recovery process is going amazing. I’ve got another MRI booked in for the middle of this month to see where the rib is. Once I get confirmation that it’s healing or it’s healed, or whatever I’m up to, then I’ll return back to the gym and I’ll be ready to go.

“I said in a recent interview, I’ll be ready to go in March,” Fury added. “If Jake Paul really is serious about boxing, I’m ready to go in March. What happened in December was out of my hands, but March, I’m ready.”

In Fury’s absence, Paul brutally knocked out Woodley in Florida. While the win didn’t legitimize his presence in the ring as much as a victory over Fury would have, it certainly went some lengths to doing so.

“The Problem Child” now boasts an unblemished 5-0 record and has finished every opponent he has faced. While Fury wants to become the first professional pugilist to test Paul’s skills, the Cleveland native is seemingly more interested in bouts against UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Would you like to see Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul re-arranged for March?