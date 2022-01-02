Ferguson Claims Chandler Is Delaying Agreed Fight, Chandler Responds

According to Tony Ferguson, he and Michael Chandler have agreed to fight, but “Iron” Mike is already using stalling tactics.

Michael Chandler has made it clear who he would like to be standing across the Octagon from in his next fight, that being “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

McGregor is currently expected to return this year following leg surgery, but that may not be until sometime in the summer. That leaves Chandler with a wide potential gap between opponents, with his most recent fight being the November classic against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

However, according to Tony Ferguson, Chandler has already agreed to fight against him. So when Chandler once again began lobbying on social media for a fight against McGregor in McGregor’s return, Ferguson decided to interject.

There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ pic.twitter.com/Er26dEMDx6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 1, 2022

Chandler would then issue the following response soon after.

Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect…you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 1, 2022

Why Ferguson vs. Chandler Next Makes Sense

Last month, Ferguson claimed that he had received the El Cucuy signal, thus hinting that his next opponent had been determined. Now, it looks as though Ferguson may have been referring to Michael Chandler.

This bout would come with a backstory, as it was Ferguson who famously coined the phrase “Dana White Privilege” in reference to Chandler “skipping the line” to a title shot due to being in White’s good graces. Chandler would go on to lose that title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Both fighters are currently on skids, with Chandler dropping two straight and Ferguson losing three in a row. Between that fact and their placement in the lightweight rankings being only two spots apart, there is certainly some logic behind the potential fight.

MMA News will keep you updated on if there is any legitimacy to this fight pairing and, if so, when and where it will take place.

