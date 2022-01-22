UFC 270 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno & Deiveson Figueiredo Earn FOTN Honors

The UFC 270 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center. Headlining the card was a clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title bout. Francis was wearing knee pads. In the first round, they did a lot of clinching and that made for a lackluster round. The second round was slow, but Gane did start letting his hands go and landing some kicks.

In the third round, Francis caught a kick and slammed him down hard right into side control. Ngannoudid get two more takedowns, but Gane kept getting up. The fourth round saw Ngannou get a few more takedowns, but Gane did a nice job of defending transitions and wrist control.

The final round saw Ngannou get a takedown to open the fifth round, but Gane went for a leg submission only for Ngannou to get out and got on top in half guard. Francis was awarded the decision win and revealed he tore his MCL in training and injured his ACL in training for this fight.

The co-main event saw more action between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight title bout. This fight saw an action-packed pace. While Figueiredo did get a takedown and got his back, Moreno rolled through to his feet. Moreno did stun him with a right cross when Figueiredo landed a leg kick in the first round.

The second frame saw Figueiredo continue to go for takedowns, but was stuffed twice. The third round featured both of them hurting each other, but most notably, Figueiredo dropped him with a massive right hand then went for a guillotine choke, but the bell sounded. The fourth round was a close striking match. They had a wild exchange with 30 seconds left in the fifth round. Figueiredo got the decision to win the flyweight title.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Said Nurmagomedov and Vanessa Demopoulos

Fight of the Night:: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

